3 Atlanta Falcons receivers competing for a starting role
By Nick Halden
2. Josh Ali
Out of the few options Atlanta has at the position Josh Ali is one of the more interesting prospects. The style of play fits Arthur Smith's system and if Ali can show some chemistry with Ridder it wouldn't be at all surprising to see the receiver work his way into the rotation.
Even if the Falcons do name Scotty Miller the third starting receiver as expected to start the year Ali should make this roster and have a chance to contribute.
Ali is an undrafted free agent who spent time with the Falcons last season in camp before getting cut and signing with the practice squad. Ali was a part of the active roster for the final two games of the season and made his debut. Though Ali didn't record a reception it was clear a positive impression was made and Atlanta brought back Ali to compete for a role yet again this season.
Atlanta clearly has a wide-open depth chart at the position and Ali has the history with the team to perhaps win at the very least a reserve role if not a contributing one.