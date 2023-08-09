3 Atlanta Falcons rookies not named Bijan Robinson to watch closely this preseason
By Nick Halden
1. Matthew Bergeron
Due to injury, Matthew Bergeron is going to earn an early chance to prove he is the Atlanta Falcons starting left guard. With Jake Matthews, Drew Dalman, Chris Lindstrom, and Kaleb McGary all locked in as starters the left guard position is the only part of the offensive line with any questions whatsoever.
Bergeron sliding to left guard follows the same script that Arthur Smith put in place two seasons ago with Jalen Mayfield. Clearly this time around, however, Bergeron is a far better fit and has given reason to believe he can be a productive starter from day one with great stability around him.
Matt Hennessy is the current projected starter but has been dealing with an injury and could easily be passed with a strong preseason from the rookie. Arthur Smith's team is built around the run game and offensive line and Bergeron and Bijan Robinson are supposed to be the final pieces in what could be a great Atlanta Falcons offense.
If Bergeron is able to step into a starting role and play at a high level it is hard to see many holes on this offensive roster leaving all of the pressure on Desmond Ridder.