3 Atlanta Falcons rookies not named Bijan Robinson to watch closely this preseason
By Nick Halden
3. Zach Harrison
The Atlanta Falcons pass rush is going to take a huge leap this year not only because of the production from the veteran additions but what those veterans will do for Arnold Ebiketie, Lorenzo Carter, and rookie Zach Harrison.
Harrison isn't the star pass rusher that Atlanta has clearly been lacking for the last five seasons. However, the rookie is going to fit perfectly into this Atlanta defense making an instant contribution and consistently earning far more snaps as the season goes on.
Harrison and Ebiketie are both potential young building blocks with the Falcons adding short-term veterans to fix the problem for this season.
The twenty-one-year-old edge rusher is clearly a rough prospect that is going to benefit greatly from being able to work with Ryan Nielsen, Calais Campbell, David Onyemata, and Grady Jarrett. For once Atlanta's pass-rushing unit looks to be above average and without question has a chance to be one of the team's strengths in the 2023 season.