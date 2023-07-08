3 Atlanta Falcons roster battles to keep an eye on
By Nick Halden
2. Offensive line depth positions
Despite Matthew Bergeron not yet being in the starting lineup the offensive line is all but locked in. Atlanta spent an early draft position adding a talented lineman with the expectation he will be the starting left guard. Barring a complete Jalen Mayfield level of a mess this is Matthew's job to lose and Atlanta's only jobs up for grabs are depth spots.
Mayfield has moved from the interior back to tackle to attempt to stay on the roster and win a role as the swing tackle. With McGary and Jake Matthews locked into their starting roles Jalen's only path is proving growth and winning the backup role.
Joshua Miles, Tyler Vrabel, and Ethan Greenidge will likely be fighting for that role as well. Though considering Jalen was an Atlanta draft pick it is fair to believe Arthur Smith will give Mayfield every chance to win the starting job.
This leaves a backup option for the interior where Matt Hennessy is clearly the favorite with Justin Shaffer an interesting option as well. Shaffer showed up to Atlanta's camp in clearly better shape and appears ready to take a step forward. Keeping a close eye on Justin throughout camp and the preseason should provide an idea of how much competition Atlanta truly has for depth in the interior.