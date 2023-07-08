3 Atlanta Falcons roster battles to keep an eye on
By Nick Halden
3. Every spot on the depth chart at receiver after Drake London
Last year with Jared Bernhardt proved two things in Arthur Smith's offense. The first is that anything can happen at the position with Smith cutting far more proven players to keep the preseason standout. The second is that this is a position Atlanta is clearly choosing not to value highly finding their second option at other positions.
If the season started today it is safe to say that Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller will be Atlanta's second and third option. However, with camp and preseason still to come a lot can change and there is a reason to believe that any number of expected depth pieces could win a starting role at the position.
After London, the bar is very low to make this roster at the position and that could open up the Falcons to another surprise addition or perhaps a surprise starter if Miller or Hollins fail to live up to expectations.
The only thing that is certain at this position is that Drake London is the primary option and Hollins has the inside track to be a starter. After that, it will be all about who shows chemistry with Desmond Ridder and shows a willingness to block in Arthur Smith's offense.