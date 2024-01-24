3 Atlanta Falcons stars facing the most questions in the 2024 season
By Nick Halden
2. Kaleb McGary
Now we get to a member of that offensive line and part of the reason that Bijan struggled to get going at times. It is hard for an offensive line to consistently manage when the team in front of them has zero fear of you putting the ball into the air. The opposing defense simply needed to pack the line and dare Desmond Ridder or Taylor Heinicke to beat man coverage.
Despite this Kaleb deserves some extra scrutiny based on his season. While Drew Dalman had some trouble with snaps he improved along with rookie left guard Matthew Bergeron. Jake Matthews and Chris Lindstrom are clearly staying put as well as reliable options. McGary can be so great at times, at others you simply have to wonder what the tackle is thinking.
McGary is far from consistent and was paid on an outlier season (the best of his career) now there is some thought that he could be replaced. McGary clearly is inconsistent and there are a myriad of reasons to be concerned with his pass protection moving forward. This is a huge season for a player that the team could deem one of the few mistakes that Terry Fontenot has made.