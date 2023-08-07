3 Atlanta Falcons that are climbing up the depth chart in training camp
By Nick Halden
1. Tre Flowers
Tre Flowers is clearly now going to have a chance to start opposite A.J. Terrell after the injury to Jeff Okudah. The good news for Atlanta is that Okudah seems to have avoided a serious injury and is expected back within the first few weeks of the season.
From Atlanta's perspective, this hopefully happens in either week 3 or 4 when the schedule becomes more difficult. For now, however, Atlanta's depth at corner is going to be utilized and that starts with a veteran that has had a great camp.
Even before the injury to Okudah, it was obvious that Flowers was working his way into the rotation with a strong camp. Flowers has spent his career with the Seahawks and Bengals seeing his role shrink over the past two seasons.
Though his camp has been strong Flowers will need a great preseason to finish locking up a starting role with Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips, and Dee Alford all looking to compete for the second corner spot with Okudah out.
Clearly Tre fits the Atlanta defense well but lacks the high upside of Okudah or Phillips. To start the season it wouldn't be at all surprising to see Atlanta rotate the second and third corner roles.