3 Atlanta Falcons that are climbing up the depth chart in training camp
By Nick Halden
2. Mack Hollins
While Mack Hollins was already listed as the second option at receiver there were a lot of questions after a career year for the former Raider. Atlanta followed the same script a season ago adding a former Raider alongside Drake London to be the second target.
Bryan Edwards struggled badly and had his most memorable moment as a Falcon when Jalen Ramsey went over the top of him for what would prove to be a game-sealing interception. Hollins needed to prove he could be a reliable target for Desmond Ridder and so far he has done just that.
The veteran receiver came in clearly having added muscle looking to be in great shape and putting together a strong camp performance.
From Atlanta's perspective, you have to now feel as if this team no longer has desperation at the receiver position but is content to let the depth chart play itself out.