3 Atlanta Falcons that are climbing up the depth chart in training camp
By Nick Halden
3. Clark Phillips
There are a lot of reasons to love Atlanta's rookie class this season with Clark Phillips near the top of that list. Bijan Robinson is clearly going to be getting all of the headlines and for good reason. However, Zach Harrison, Clark Phillips, and Matthew Bergeron all are players to keep a close eye on heading into the preseason.
With four players that could win starting or rotational roles from this draft class while being very active in free agency speaks to how well Terry Fontenot is doing his job.
Clark Phillips is near the top of the list of players that have had great camps and could work his way into a starting role if Tre Flowers fades in the preseason. Phillips is undersized but clearly was undervalued in the draft because of it giving Atlanta a steal and a player who appears could have an instant impact this season.