3 Atlanta Falcons that could be cut or traded after the draft
1. The Falcons cut Jalen Mayfield
Atlanta will likely give Mayfield at least through training camp to show improvement and win a spot as a reserve guard. However, with the addition of Bergeron and the lack of growth Mayfield has shown thus far in his career Atlanta's second-round selection likely means the end for what was one of the few draft busts under Terry Fontenot.
Mayfield struggled both run and pass blocking and showed little growth early last season before missing the year with an injury. Mayfield will be given a chance to earn a reserve role but it is hard to see the third-year player winning a job over linemen who provided surprise value last season.
From left to right Atlanta's starters will be Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Drew Dalman, Chris Lindstrom, and Kaleb McGary. Looking at the depth chart the likely reserves will be Matt Hennessy and Germain Ifedi with the depth chart behind these two players up in the air.
Ifedi is the emergency swing tackle while Matt can slot in at center or either guard position in a pinch. This further limits Jalen's value and likely has Mayfield competing with Justin Shaffer for a reserve role with it likely ending with Jalen's time in the league ending.