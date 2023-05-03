3 Atlanta Falcons that could be cut or traded after the draft
2. Atlanta has tough decisions to make at the safety positions
Jessie Bates is clearly locked in as the FS as Atlanta's biggest off-season acquisition this much is clear. After Bates, however, Atlanta's plan at safety is less clear with Jaylinn Hawkins, DeMarcco Hellams, and Richie Grant all on the roster.
Hellams is a late-round draft pick but should be given a chance to compete with Hawkins for the SS role. This leaves a possibility that Atlanta trades or cuts either Hawkins or Grant if the team chooses to go in another direction. Considering Hawkins growth the most likely move for Atlanta is trading or cutting Grant going with Hawkins and Bates as the starters and Hellams as the reserve option.
Regardless of which direction the team chooses to go the strong safety positions should be one of the more interesting battles to watch in camp. Hellams is a long shot to make the team as a starter with clear issues in his game but clearly fits the type of player that Ryan Nielsen, Jerry Gray, and Arthur Smith are targeting on defense.
Atlanta's decision-making at the position and who starts in preseason should be interesting to watch and one of the few starting positions up for grabs on the roster.