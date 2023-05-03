3 Atlanta Falcons that could be cut or traded after the draft
3. It is past time to cut Feleipe Franks
Why is Franks still on the Atlanta Falcons roster? The same team that cut Bryan Edwards and Casey Hayward for very different reasons has made it clear that either you help the team win or they will move on no matter your status in the league.
This has been true for every player that isn't Franks or Jalen Mayfield. At least with Mayfield, you have the argument Arthur Smith is attempting to develop the guard into a valuable depth option. However, there is zero arguments for keeping Franks on this roster any longer.
Feleipe failed at quarterback and attempted to move to tight-end making no impact at that position either now the fourth option at quarterback behind Taylor Heinicke and Logan Woodside what value is left to keeping Franks?
Arthur Smith puts a lot of value into players that can play multiple positions but what if that player can't play those positions at a contributing level? With plenty of talent now added from the draft and free agency Atlanta needs to move on from a project player that clearly isn't going to help Atlanta win this season or anytime in the future.