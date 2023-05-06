3 Atlanta Falcons that could have a surprise impact this season
Outside of the receiver position the Atlanta Falcons have added clear starting options or depth upgrades to every position this off-season. Terry Fontenot finally had cap space this off-season and Atlanta didn't hesitate to spend adding to the defense and building a great interior on both sides of the ball.
Bringing back Kaleb McGary and extending Chris Lindstrom were Atlanta's biggest moves on offense until the draft. Atlanta's first two picks (Bijan Robinson and Matthew Bergeron) were focused on the offense while Atlanta's free agency moves primarily were about building a defense for new coaches Jerry Gray and Ryan Nielsen.
Atlanta's defensive line and secondary are both remarkably better with the only obvious concern being whether or not Troy Andersen and Mykal Walker can both take the next step in the middle of the field.
If the veteran is willing to take on a reserve role it would make a lot of sense to bring Rashaan Evans back in case Andersen or Walker struggle. Aside from this position Atlanta has great depth and clearly has set the defense up to surprise a lot of teams in the 2023 season.
With this in mind, there will be very few surprises for the final roster with these three players in particular worth keeping a close eye on throughout camp and the preseason.