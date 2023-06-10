3 Atlanta Falcons that could return punts after injury to Williams
By Nick Halden
2. Mike Hughes
Hughes last returned kicks for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 season. Mike has a history of returning both punts and kicks in college and NFL levels with some success. While it is clear that Hughes doesn't have top-end speed the veteran is the safe option for the Falcons. Putting an inexperienced punt returner in Dee Alford back to catch and return kicks does come with a level of risk.
It isn't an easy thing to do at this level to stand in and secure the punt, Hughes offers that security. The issue with Mike is the lack of upside or explosive punt returns that Hughes will create. If Alford doesn't impress in camp and the pre-season Atlanta's second option should be the veteran.
Aside from the big plays, there is also the fact that Hughes is expected to play a big part in Atlanta's current corner rotation. With Okudah and Terrell seemingly the top two options, there is the concern of having your third corner returning kicks in any capacity.