3 Atlanta Falcons that could return punts after injury to Williams
By Nick Halden
3. Penny Hart
Penny Hart is an interesting wildcard option based on his speed and history of returning both punts and kicks in college. Adding Hart's speed to Atlanta's special teams is an interesting wrinkle with Hart already having a great chance to make the roster considering the lack of depth at receiver.
Hart doesn't fit Atlanta's typical options at receiver under Arthur Smith but would provide a bit of speed aside from Scotty Miller. This isn't the most ideal option but makes sense on a number of levels if both Hughes and Alford are viewed as important contributors that Atlanta doesn't want to risk returning punts.
With only Miller, Mack Hollins, and Drake London seemingly locked into roster spots at the receiver position returning punts would give Hart an edge at earning a roster spot.