3 Atlanta Falcons that deserved a better ending with the franchise
By Nick Halden
2. Julio Jones
Julio Jones will go down as one of the best to ever wear an Atlanta Falcons uniform at any position. While his time with the Titans, Bucs, and Eagles makes it easy to forget for the better part of a decade Jones had an argument as the best receiver in football. His dominance in games against Green Bay and Carolina are legendary and gave Atlanta their defining moments over the last decade.
Jones made what should have been the catch to win the Super Bowl and did all of this while from the outside perspective being the perfect teammate.
Julio's time with Atlanta came to an unexpected end with the receiver getting a phone call from Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on the set of Unidsputed. It was an ugly and awkward end for a franchise legend who has been a shell of himself since leaving the organization. Perhaps one final farewell tour could be arranged next season but it seems likely that until he retires we've seen Jones in an Atlanta jersey for the last time. A difficult ending for a player who made the Atlanta Falcons offense exciting during his tenure with the team.