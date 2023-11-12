3 Atlanta Falcons that must adjust for the season to turn around
By Nick Halden
1. Arthur Smith
If the Atlanta Falcons continue to run Arthur Smith's offense the way they have for the first nine weeks of the season things aren't going to turn around. It seems clear at this point that Smith is going to go down with the ship if needed, the head coach is going to call plays or be looking for a new job.
The clear adjustment that should be made and would bring Atlanta's offense back to life isn't something Smith's ego appears able to take. The next best thing for the Falcons is Smith keeping it simple and starting to put the ball in the hands of his best players.
Give Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts the football and continue to feed Drake London. Pitts and Robinson are far too talented to be used as distractions give your best players a chance and if you're going to go down do it with those guys not force-feeding Jonnu Smith and Tyler Allgeier.
Both players are important parts of this team, but neither is close to the ceiling of Pitts or Robinson. There is a reason you spent the picks you did on these players and it isn't to stand on the sidelines or simply block.