3 Atlanta Falcons that must adjust for the season to turn around
By Nick Halden
2. Taylor Heinicke
At this point, if the Falcons turn back to Desmond Ridder it is because their season is over. You cannot lose to both the Cardinals and Vikings and expect to claw your way back into contention. Atlanta's path to competing in the NFC South and having a chance is clearly on the veteran quarterback.
Yes, Atlanta has set their personal season-scoring records with Taylor in the lineup. However, if you watch back the game that Heinicke had against the Vikings the mistakes and wild throws jump off the screen. Heinicke wasn't great last Sunday, for Atlanta to win this game and be a division contender moving forward Heinicke has to calm down.
Settle into the offense and be willing to dink and dunk your way down the field. Heinicke is a gunslinger and there will always be some risk to his game. Even with this in mind, Taylor is far better than the player Atlanta watched against the Vikings and Heinicke must make the needed adjustments. If he doesn't turnovers are going to turn this game and Desmond Ridder will be put back into the lineup with Arthur Smith pretending he was never benched.