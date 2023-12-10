3 Atlanta Falcons that must step up in pivotal divisional matchup
By Nick Halden
1. Kaden Elliss
To say the Atlanta Falcons defense is going to be shorthanded on Sunday would be a vast understatement. Atlanta is going to be without any of their starting interior linemen and could be without one or both of their starting corners. Add in the loss of Nate Landman who replaced the injured Troy Andersen and things look bleak.
Kaden Elliss is one of the few Atlanta Falcons defensive starters whose status is not in question. Atlanta is going to need Elliss to do the heavy lifting in the middle of the field and help what will be a very inexperienced unit. Atlanta will have their starting edge rushers, safeties, and could have both corners healthy. The biggest concern is going to be winning in the trenches and stopping the run.
Expect Elliss to play closer to the line of scrimmage in this game and provide help to the interior and pass rush. Atlanta's pass rush has already struggled at times this season with the injuries sustained this game has all the makings of the last one to hold the ball wins. Kaden Elliss is Atlanta's best bet to change this helping control the run game and provide extra pressure.