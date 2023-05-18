3 Atlanta Falcons that should have been cut in latest roster moves
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons have made a flurry of moves over the last two weeks with the most notable being cutting backup tackle Germain Ifedi. Ifedi joins Matt Hankins, John Raine, Ra'Saun Henry, B.J. Baylor, and Dylan Mabin as Atlanta's latest rounds of roster cuts. The team should have one roster spot still open after adding in the latest signings.
All of these are players that weren't expected to make the roster, fringe roster players looking for one more shot at earning a spot. Atlanta is clearly going to be less patient this season with roster spots looking to make a playoff push and start veterans over young unproven players.
Unlike the past two seasons, there are very few starting spots or even reserve roles up for grabs with Fontenot and Smith filling out Atlanta's depth chart clearly. The secondary and receiver positions are the only considerations where Atlanta could have a surprise starter.
Despite Atlanta's strong off-season and a clear move towards making a playoff push, the team continues to roster players that don't belong on a playoff team. Players that have already been given a chance and failed should have been cut over Ifedi or any of Atlanta's other recent moves.