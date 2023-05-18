3 Atlanta Falcons that should have been cut in latest roster moves
By Nick Halden
1. Feleipe Franks
Another day asking why Feleipe Franks remains on the Atlanta Falcons roster. As much as Arthur Smith might like that Franks can play more than one position one would think if Franks can't play any of them well the team would consider moving on. Clearly, Franks isn't an option at quarterback and even with vast improvement is the fourth option behind Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, and Logan Woodside.
Even recent free agent signing Austin Aune is a more interesting option for the position. This leads us to Franks playing tight-end and special teams. As important as special teams is let's take that off the table there are a myriad of free agents and young players that would do an equally great job and have a chance to provide value at another position.
This is all that Franks is bringing to the team is his ability to play special teams. Tight-end is clearly a failed venture and it is time the Falcons move on from the former quarterback and give the roster spot to a player capable of making an impact.
While this is a cut that should happen at the end of the preseason it would be far wiser to make the move now and give the roster spot to a player with an outside chance to make the final roster.