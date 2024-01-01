3 Atlanta Falcons that should lose their jobs after blowout loss in Chicago
By Nick Halden
3. Every Atlanta Falcons receiver that isn't Drake London
Scotty Miller deserves a little bit of love here for getting open deep twice with Taylor never looking his way. However, for the most part this group has been terrible this season. Sunday was little exception with Hodge dropping a huge potential conversion that helped flip the game.
You had a deep shot to Kyle Pitts as well where the receiver seemed to never look or reach out for the ball. There has often been reason to question Pitts at the end of routes and this game continued that trend. At this point any player that isn't Drake London at the receiver position can be moved off of during the offseason.
With a good quarterback Pitts is still an elite weapon but this team needs a complete rebuild at the position. Keep Drake and look to go out and add another number one option with 3-4 capable backups.
It has been an issue under Arthur Smith each of the past three seasons and the team still refuses to fix the position. Whether it is Smith or a new head coach the team must add depth and find players capable of making an impact when the defense is taking away London.