3 Atlanta Falcons that will be given new roles in the 2023 season
By Nick Halden
1. Cordarrelle Patterson
Cordarrelle Patterson started the 2022 season as the Atlanta Falcons' number one option at running back with the team mixing in Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley. Patterson set a career-high in rushing yards (695) and rushing touchdowns (8) despite missing three games and sharing time with Allgeier at the position.
While these numbers were impressive the Falcons clearly had a starter in Tyler Allgeier the team still opted to draft at the position. Drafting Bijan Robinson clearly gives Atlanta the deepest backfield in the NFC and will push both Allgeier and Patterson into new roles.
It is easy to forget that only a season ago Patterson was a great receiver as well finishing with 548 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns. Cordarrelle has proven on more than one occasion to be a great receiver and that is the role that the Falcons will need the veteran to fill far more often in the 2023 season.
After Drake London, there are nothing but question marks at the position making it easy to make the case that Patterson is the second or third receiver heading into the year. This doesn't mean that Cordarrelle won't continue to get carries but rather the veteran will be used at receiver far more often allowing him to share the field with Allgeier or Robinson consistently.