3 Atlanta Falcons that will be given new roles in the 2023 season
By Nick Halden
2. Kyle Pitts
Far too often in the 2022 season, Kyle Pitts was used as a blocker instead of the elite receiving threat he proved to be in his rookie season. A large part of this was due to Mariota's failures and consistent inability to get the ball in a rather large catch radius.
There was also the factor that Atlanta lost their second option at the position and had to play Pitts as a traditional tight end far too often. That issue was fixed in the off-season with the team adding Jonnu Smith on what could be a bargain of a trade.
Smith will fill the role that Pitts did at times in the 2022 season offering Kyle the chance to play more of a receiver role. This isn't to say that Pitts won't be used as a blocker considering this is Arthur Smith's system, only that far more often we will see Pitts lined up and playing receiver.
Part of the reason Atlanta has felt they didn't need to fix the receiver position is the abilities of Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and Patterson to provide production as receivers from other primary positions.