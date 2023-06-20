3 Atlanta Falcons that will be in next season's NFL top 100
By Nick Halden
3. Grady Jarrett
As a reminder, this list merely serves as suggesting the three most likely players to be deserving of the list next off-season. A.J. Terrell and Chris Lindstrom clearly already both belong on the list and should have a spot locked up.
Grady Jarrett has long been one of the more underrated players in the league with little help on the inside and rarely good edge rushers to help the veteran. That changed this off-season with Jarret now set up for the best season of his career.
With Ryan Nielsen as the DC and Jerry Gray as a defensive coach as well the coaching is greatly improved along with the roster. Both at edge rusher and on the inside Jarrett is going to have far more help and has a chance to consistently be the player we saw early on in the 2022 season.
Jarret came up with three clutch sacks (one getting wiped away by an egregious penalty) that either won the game or put the Falcons in a position to win early on in the season. However, as the season wore on the opposing offense realized all they needed to do is focus their best coverage on Jarrett in the interior and force someone else to beat them. This strategy worked and Jarret's production slowed. That won't be the case this season, however, for a great player that finally has enough help and is set up to remind the league how underrated he has been.