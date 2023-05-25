3 Atlanta Falcons that will be missed in 2023
By Nick Halden
1. Calvin Ridley
This situation is unique in that the Atlanta Falcons likely needed to give Ridley a change of scenery after what happened over the last two years. Ridley getting a fresh start in Jacksonville and playing with Trevor Lawrence is going to remind Atlanta and the rest of the league how great Ridley is capable of being.
The struggles in Ridley's shortened season with Arthur Smith is the outlier with the rest of his career being that of a top option. Atlanta is going to miss Ridley this season considering what the team could have had with Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Ridley.
Despite the obvious need for a second receiver, it was the right move for Fotenot to give Ridley a fresh start. Some decisions are beyond production on the field and Ridley clearly needed a fresh start away from Atlanta after a rough year.
Calvin walked away from the game to focus on his mental health before facing a suspension for gambling while a part of the league. The second event was clearly a mistake but cannot distract from the first and why Atlanta needed to part ways with Ridley for the player's benefit even if it is going to be tough to watch as Ridley gets his career back on track in Jacksonville.