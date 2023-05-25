3 Atlanta Falcons that will be missed in 2023
By Nick Halden
2. Olamide Zaccheaus
Atlanta adding Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller signaled the end of Olamide Zaccheaus as an Atlanta Falcon. Perhaps the most obvious reason is the lack of chemistry shown with Desmond Ridder in the final four starts of the season.
Olamide did well in a job that the receiver clearly wasn't suited for. Zaccheaus is a great fourth option or even a good third option but the receiver was asked to be a top-two option the last two seasons and it clearly wasn't ideal.
Keeping Olamide and adding a second starting receiver would have been great but with the additions of Hollins and Miller Atlanta clearly was moving on. Olamide will be missed, improving each of his four seasons in Atlanta and making a number of memorable plays.
Olamide finishes his time with the Falcons with 1,328 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns. Olamide signed with the Eagles this off-season as a depth option joining one of the better offenses in the NFC.