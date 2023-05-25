3 Atlanta Falcons that will be missed in 2023
By Nick Halden
3. Rashaan Evans
Atlanta moving on from Rashaan Evans was the right move for the defense, however, it is one that will hurt the team early. A good defensive line and great depth in the secondary will help cover up the obvious questions Atlanta has in the middle of the field with Troy Andersen and Mykal Walker now the starters.
Long term this season it will prove to be the right move for a team that clearly has a developing talent in Andersen. In the short, however, Evans' experience and consistency will be missed.
Atlanta has done a great job this off-season retaining their top players and bringing in a far more talented roster than in recent memory. The fact that two veterans and a receiver that needed a change of scenery are the biggest "losses" of the Atlanta off-season points to how well Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot have done this off-season infusing talent into a team that is now clearly ready to take the next step in the 2023 season.