3 Atlanta Falcons that will help solve the receiver problem
Yet again the Atlanta Falcons have ignored the receiver position this off-season seemingly content with an question mark filled depth chart
By Nick Halden
1. Kyle Pitts
This is the obvious answer to a lot of the concerns that are being voiced about the receiver position this off-season. Adding Jonnu Smith wasn't just about adding depth to the position but a capable starter that can fill the traditional tight end role.
We know that if you're on the field in Arthur Smith's system you must be a willing blocker and that still stands for Kyle. However, I would expect to see Pitts used far more often this season in a receiver role while Smith does a lot of the heavy lifting at tight end.
Kyle is at his best when being used as a receiver not playing the tight end role that he filled for much of last season with Mariota at quarterback. Pitts and Smith should often be on the field at the same time with Kyle playing the receiver position.
Pitts is far too talented not to be put in the best possible position to succeed and in this current offense having Kyle play receiver consistently is the right move. One that is going to remind the league just how elite of a talent Pitts is and show why this Atlanta offense felt comfortable not adding another top option at the position.