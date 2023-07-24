3 Atlanta Falcons that will help solve the receiver problem
Yet again the Atlanta Falcons have ignored the receiver position this off-season seemingly content with an question mark filled depth chart
By Nick Halden
2. Cordarrelle Patterson
Drake London and Kyle Pitts are going to be Desmond Ridder's primary targets that isn't changing barring an injury to either player. After that, it is anyone's best guess how the targets will shake out with a number of interesting options competing for a role heading into training camp.
One obvious answer is going to be having Patterson go back to playing the receiver position. It was only a season ago that Patterson was over 500 yards as a receiver and a consistent threat from the position. It would be surprising not to see the veteran become Ridder's third or fourth option with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier taking a lot of carries out of the backfield.
Patterson's role will likely go back to his first season with Atlanta lining up in a myriad of positions as he did in the 2021 season. Cordarrelle could be Atlanta's answer at the position with a combination of Hollins, Miller, Pitts, and Patterson filling the second and third receiver roles.
No question regardless of how often the veteran is on the field there will be a much bigger role in the passing game for a player who has shown capable of making an impact regardless of position.