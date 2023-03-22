3 Atlanta Falcons trades to land DeAndre Hopkins
The Atlanta Falcons are a speculated landing spot for DeAndre Hopkins and considering Atlanta's current depth chart at the position a deal would make sense. The Falcons are attempting to give Desmond Ridder every chance to succeed and adding Hopkins would give Atlanta a chance to be a top-five offense if Ridder is anything close to a capable starter.
Hopkins has dealt with injuries each of the past two seasons and it is clear Arizona is ready to move on. With their franchise quarterback set to miss a large part of the 2023 season Arizona needs to focus on rebuilding the roster.
With a top-five pick in this year's draft and likely another headed their way in 2024 moving on from Hopkins is about cutting salary and starting fresh at the position. It is clear the duo of Murray and Hopkins hit their ceiling in year one and that wasn't good enough.
Hopkins would join an elite receiving duo of Kyle Pitts and Drake London completing the Atlanta offense with Mack Hollins as the third receiver. Giving Ridder an offense with Allgeier, Patterson, Pitts, London, and Hopkins sets the bar incredibly low for the second-year quarterback with incredible weapons and following Marcus Mariota.