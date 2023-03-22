3 Atlanta Falcons trades to land DeAndre Hopkins
Considering the current market, Hopkins' salary, and Arizona's willingness to move on it shouldn't be at all out of the question that the Cardinals accept a 4th rounder if a team is willing to accept the salary. Taking Arizona off the hook for the salary Hopkins is owed over the next two seasons and getting a 4th round pick is a move that makes sense for both sides.
If the move is a bust Atlanta can move on next year eating a dead cap hit for one season while still having plenty of space. The Cardinals on the other hand have a chance to start fresh at the position focusing on getting the best draft pick possible and getting Hopkins off their books by the time they are ready to make a push to contend again.
Arizona trading Hopkins to Atlanta would give the veteran receiver a chance to impact a team that is clearly building a contending roster after spending the bulk of his career in Houston and Arizona playing with subpar quarterbacks and bad rosters.