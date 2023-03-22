3 Atlanta Falcons trades to land DeAndre Hopkins
Another possible wrinkle for the Falcons in a trade for DeAndre Hopkins is pushing the draft picks to next season putting stipulations on the picks. Similar to both the Calvin Ridley deal Atlanta could send Arizona picks that have stipulations based on if Hopkins stays healthy and the impact he has in Atlanta.
Sending Arizona a pick capable of becoming a 2nd rounder in 2024 shouldn't be out of the question when you consider the potential impact of Hopkins both on the team as a whole and in particular the development of Desmond Ridder.
As great as Pitts and London both are they are young players who are still developing and improving their games. Adding a player with Hopkins' level of experience and talent could potentially alter Atlanta's season and accelerate Ridder's development.
While the Falcons aren't likely to be Hopkins' ideal landing spot the team has both the cap space and the need at the position to pull off the trade. Though it remains a long shot considering what Terry Fontenot has accomplished already it isn't out of the realm of possibility.