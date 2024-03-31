3 Atlanta Falcons under the most pressure heading into the 2024 season
By Nick Halden
1. Kyle Pitts
The Atlanta Falcons drafted Kyle Pitts 4th overall and in 3 years the tight end has one 1,000-yard season. In fairness to Pitts, it is important to note that during that time the trio of Taylor Heinicke, Desmond Ridder, and Marcus Mariota were the young star's quarterbacks.
Just as it is important to note the severity of the injury he suffered to end the 2022 season appeared to play a large role in his 2023 season. Still, this is a top-five pick that is yet to establish himself in this league.
Blame the struggles so far on quarterback play, Arthur Smith, and injuries. That is more than fair when you consider the impact that each of these has had on his career. However, all of these excuses are now gone for Pitts. You have a capable quarterback in Kirk Cousins and a new offensive system under Zac Robinson.
The excuses for Pitts are gone and with them comes a fair expectation of a big step forward in production. Even with the additions at receiver, Kyle Pitts has a chance to be the primary target and at worst should be the second option behind Drake London. Atlanta is going to have to make a contract decision and 2024 will determine the answer.