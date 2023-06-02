3 Atlanta Falcons under the most pressure in the 2023 season
By Nick Halden
1. Desmond Ridder
While the quarterback position isn't going to be any easier in the league than it is in Arthur Smith's system there is still massive pressure for Ridder. The Falcons are giving the second-year quarterback one year to prove he is the answer long-term at the position.
Early struggles aren't likely to be looked past with a capable backup on the bench and a winnable division. The Falcons understand there is urgency this season to win consistently and if Ridder doesn't settle in quickly it wouldn't be shocking to see the team pivot.
Ridder is attempting to replace Marcus Mariota which is an incredibly low bar but for an Atlanta fan base that is used to years of stability from Ryan, Ridder's margin for error is going to be thin. If the quarterback cannot play at a high level with Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Cordarrelle Patterson, Bijan Robinson, and Tyler Allgeier all at his disposal as well as a great offensive line the heat will quickly be turned up on the second-year quarterback.
Desmond simply needs to view his job not as the star quarterback but as a point guard that is leaning on the offensive line and running game to carry Atlanta back to the playoffs.