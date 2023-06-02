3 Atlanta Falcons under the most pressure in the 2023 season
By Nick Halden
2. Arthur Smith
If this season were to go sideways I believe a lot of the heat is going to land on the head coach and not the Atlanta front office. Fontenot has done a great job drafting and finding bargains in free agency while moving off of terrible contracts and moving on from veteran players.
If the Atlanta season doesn't end with a playoff berth it would be surprising not to see Smith receive some heat. The head coach has had objectively bad rosters and managed seven wins each of his first two seasons, however, mixed in those two seasons are a lot of examples or late-game mistakes or letting leads slip away.
Part of this is due to a lack of talent on Atlanta's roster but there is a part as well that belongs on the shoulders of Arthur Smith. The schedule and division are never going to get any easier for Smith and the Atlanta Falcons if you can't compete this season obviously something has gone awry.
Smith needs a playoff berth in the 2023 season to keep his job safe and prove that the Falcons are heading in the right direction. Year three is time to win.