3 Atlanta Falcons under the most pressure in week one
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons are kicking off the season with two straight home games against the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers. Both are very winnable games for an Atlanta team that should be division favorites heading into the season.
Week one is likely going to set the pace for the division race with the Panthers and Falcons looking to be the most complete rosters in the division. The Panthers have offensive line concerns as well as a lack of secondary depth but added to a talented young roster and should consistently be in games this season with an easy schedule.
Apart from the obvious questions around Bryce Young, there is also the concern of how Frank Reich will do as the head coach after the team parted ways with Steve Wilks. Reich has been a good head coach but Wilks accomplished last season deserved more respect and should have earned the veteran head coach at least a season with the organization.
Regardless, this is going to be a game with a lot of pressure with two teams attempting to turn the page and put themselves atop the division early on. With this in mind, let's look at three Falcons players in particular who will be feeling the pressure.