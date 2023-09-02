3 Atlanta Falcons under the most pressure in week one
By Nick Halden
2. Bijan Robinson
Already Bijan Robinson is considered a top fantasy football draft pick and a top back in this league all before taking a meaningful snap. Outside of playing one drive for the Falcons in preseason Robinson hasn't played in a game since leaving Texas and already is expected to be a star running back and perhaps the face of this franchise.
These are all fair expectations for a player of his talent level and playing within Arthur Smith's system. However, this is a lot of pressure and expectations to put on a very young kid who is coming into a franchise he is expected to help carry in his rookie season.
Despite the obvious ability and talent that is a lot to put on Robinson in his rookie season and if the rookie doesn't have instant success he will face questions and criticism. This Panthers defensive front is solid but Atlanta has had success rushing the ball against this front in seasons past and should be able to put pressure on an injured secondary to open up the rushing attack and take some pressure off of Bijan.