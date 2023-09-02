3 Atlanta Falcons under the most pressure in week one
By Nick Halden
3. Arthur Smith
This is going to be true every week of the 2023 season for the Atlanta Falcons head coach. Arthur Smith is now in year three with this franchise and has proven he can get the best out of a below-average roster. Back-to-back seasons the Falcons won seven games and hung around in the playoff race late into the season despite being written off before week one due to lack of talent.
Now you have the majority of your cap space back and spent the off-season attempting to build a contender. Doubling down on Desmond Ridder and continuing to make it clear that this team is focused on building the defense and the run game.
If there isn't improvement this season Arthur Smith's seat should grow warm. If Atlanta doesn't take a step forward it is likely due to the decision at quarterback which should be blamed on Smith. If the Falcons bench Marcus Mariota sooner not only is this team perhaps in the division race far longer or sneaking into the playoffs they would know what they have in Desmond.
Instead due to Arthur's decision the team is heading into the year banking on Ridder being a capable starter and their young offensive stars taking a step forward. If things go sideways it will be Arthur Smith taking the blame, not Terry Fontenot.