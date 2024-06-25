3 Atlanta Falcons veterans who could lose their roster spots in preseason
By Nick Halden
Looking at the Atlanta Falcons roster as we near camp and the preseason position battles come into focus. Atlanta has set itself up to have a number of interesting position battles, primarily on the defensive side of the ball.
Atlanta's only clear positional battle on offense will be for the second quarterback role and shaking out the receiver depth chart. With this in mind, let's look at three Falcons veterans, in particular, who are on shaky ground as we head deeper into the summer.
Taylor Heinicke
The Falcons management of the quarterback position has been odd the entire offseason. Keeping Heinicke as the emergency third option does offer incredible depth. However, it is also odd to sink so much money into paying Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix, and Heinicke with so many roster needs still existing.
If the version of Heinicke we watched last season shows up Atlanta will move on. The veteran quarterback will be contending with Penix during camp and preseason to win the backup quarterback role. If Heinicke doesn't clearly outshine the rookie it is very likely the team opts to move on and save the cap space. Adding a project quarterback or someone you can use in short-yardage situations makes sense.
Mike Hughes
Why is Mike Hughes still on the roster? Yes, the lack of depth in the secondary is partially responsible. Despite this, it seems you could land an upgrade with the cap space you would save from cutting Hughes. The return game took a huge step back anytime that Hughes was on the field.
The corner struggled in coverage as well making his spot on this roster very surprising. Atlanta should find an upgrade and move on from the corner.
Eddie Goldman
Perhaps the third time around things will go differently for Goldman and the Falcons. The veteran defensive lineman has walked away from the game for two straight years after spending time with Atlanta.
Each time the Falcons have brought the veteran back re-signing him ahead of the summer. Atlanta's incredible defensive line depth makes this an uphill battle for Goldman. Add in the fact he has walked away from Atlanta and the league for two seasons and it is going to be very difficult to win a roster spot. Even if Goldman sticks around this time the veteran is a possible early cut for the Falcons.