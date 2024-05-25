3 Atlanta Falcons who are already turning heads at OTA's
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins
The Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback stands out for all of the right reasons in comparison to Atlanta's recent history at the position. Marcus Mariota was a bad idea from the start for an offense trying to recover from losing Matt Ryan. Drafting Desmond Ridder was the right idea but the execution of the move was poor and lost another full season instead of using both quarterbacks and evaluating them in 2022 as the team should have.
This makes having an established quarterback like Kirk Cousins instantly different. The way he commands the offense and fits the ball even in OTAs points to just how far of a step up the veteran is over what they have had.
Cousins appears to already have a great grasp on the plays and is working to build chemistry with Drake London and Kyle Pitts. It is going to take time for the veteran to settle into this offense but things will look much improved from the jump. There are no obvious signs of Kirk's injury in his throws as the veteran showed impressive accuracy and ability to put the ball in tight spots.
In a pads-free offseason practice, it is a concern if this isn't how your veteran quarterback looks. Still, it is exciting for Cousins and Atlanta.