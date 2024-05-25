3 Atlanta Falcons who are already turning heads at OTA's
By Nick Halden
2. Kyle Pitts
Yes, reacting to one huge catch might not be completely fair but this is OTAs and all eyes are going to be on the star players. Pitts looks and moves far better than the fourth-year player did at the end of the season.
When the full injury was revealed for Kyle, it made sense of a season that left reason to question his speed and effort. Now Pitts is going to be playing with the best quarterback he has had since his rookie season in the team's most complete offense they have built around him. One impressive catch is enough to get excited about the numbers that Kirk Cousins and Kyle Pitts could potentially put up together.
Cousins has an argument as the best quarterback that Pitts will have played with. Ryan's final season with Atlanta was Kyle's first year in the league and marked by a lack of weapons and protection. Ryan's level of play reflected the fact that he had been set up for failure.
Heading into 2024 this team has a great offensive line, receiving depth, and two running backs capable of starting and carrying the load. If Kyle Pitts was ever going to put up monster numbers it will be this season.