3 Atlanta Falcons who are already turning heads at OTA's
By Nick Halden
3. Eddie Goldman
It is hard for a defensive lineman to shine in OTAs considering the lack of pads. However, this is more about the fact that Goldman was present and taking part after two years of his career being up in the air. Speculating on the reasoning or what has happened isn't fair to the player.
It is fair to point out that Atlanta thinks highly enough of Goldman to bring him back two straight seasons after the veteran walked away. The first time around Goldman retired before leaving the team in the 2023 offseason after re-signing.
This is Goldman's third tenure with the team and the veteran is yet to play a snap in the regular season. Goldman being able to stay healthy and make the team would be huge for both sides. It puts his career back on track and makes an already strong position even more impressive.
Goldman's size and ability to be a distraction on the inside are valuable if the veteran is anything close to what he once was. He is a player to keep a close on throughout the summer and heading into preseason.