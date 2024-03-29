3 Atlanta Falcons who could be nice surprises in 2024
By Nick Halden
1. Rondale Moore
There is an argument to be made that the Atlanta Falcons made one of the most impressive moves of the offseason adding Moore. This isn't based on Moore's projected impact as much as it is what Atlanta traded.
Look at what teams were given for Kenny Pickett or Justin Fields compared to Atlanta's trade for Moore. Both players needed a fresh start and Moore landed in the perfect situation for his skill level and expectations. Rondale needs bigger targets around him to thrive and be able to get behind the defense.
Working behind Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Darnell Mooney will give him that chance. Kirk Cousins is an upgrade over Kyler Murray as well and will give the young receiver far more chances at big plays. While Atlanta fans shouldn't expect a star player in Moore, they will be surprised how many impact plays he is able to make.
With 1,201-career receiving yards in three seasons, Moore's role with this team is clear. They are simply asking him to be the 4th or 5th option and to put pressure on the defense with his speed. Moore is already better than anyone Atlanta had behind Drake London last season and now he will be the 3rd or 4th option at the position.