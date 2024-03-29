3 Atlanta Falcons who could be nice surprises in 2024
By Nick Halden
2. Kirk Cousins
Judging from many Atlanta Falcons fan's reactions to the signing of Kirk Cousins will be a surprise to at least a portion of the fanbase. Atlanta fans seemed to want a target that simply didn't exist. A mobile franchise quarterback that would serve as a long-term solution at the position.
Unless they were willing to take a risk on Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix that guy isn't there in free agency or the first round of the draft. Look at the compensation the Bears were given for Justin Fields and that question should be answered as well.
Kirk Cousins is going to look like prime Tom Brady in comparison to what fans have seen from the position for the last two seasons. Even three years ago Matt Ryan's final season with Atlanta was one of his worst in the league.
Cousins is going to shock Atlanta fans hitting deep balls with regularity and playing within Zac Robinson's offense at a high level. There is a clear ceiling with Cousins, however, it is vastly higher than Atlanta's has been since the 2017 season.
The Falcons have a leader at quarterback, a player who is going to be the adult in the room, and finally give Atlanta's three young weapons consistent chances to make plays.