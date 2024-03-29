3 Atlanta Falcons who could be nice surprises in 2024
By Nick Halden
3. Arnold Ebiketie
Why did Arthur Smith not give his best pass rusher more snaps early on in 2023? That question no longer matters in some ways but the way that Ebiketie has been managed is curious. The pass rusher has gotten better each of his first two years in the league and was Atlanta's best pass-rushing threat at the end of the year.
In truth, Grady Jarrett is Atlanta's best pass rusher but as an interior lineman, he doesn't have the consistent chances to get at the quarterback Ebiketie will. With an appropriate amount of snaps, Ebiketie will have double-digit sacks and work well with whoever is drafted in the first round at the position.
Lorenzo Carter is still on the roster but he doesn't have the ceiling that Ebiketie does. The concerns are obvious here, Ebiketie needs to get better at finishing plays and become a bit more disciplined as a run defender.
If he can improve in these areas he will be one of Atlanta's starting edge rushers and surprise a lot of fans in 2024 with a big step forward.