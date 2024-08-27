3 Atlanta Falcons who could become fantasy football busts
By Nick Halden
1. Kyle Pitts
Two straight years managers have drafted Kyle Pitts believing this is the year the player's elite talent shows up on the field. Yet again there is a compelling argument for Pitts in every league this year. Kirk Cousins is the first capable quarterback Pitts has had with a complete group of weapons and a capable offensive line.
Add in the speed Atlanta has added to open things up over the middle for Pitts and he is going to be a high-round pick yet again. The number of weapons that Atlanta has on this roster makes it impossible to consider this will be another year that is a letdown for the former top-ten pick.
Pitts is a player who is easy to talk yourself into based on his elite talent and potential to pile up touchdowns. Hypotheticals that are yet to develop into tangible production. Yes, Pitts is going to be better than last season and a great piece for Atlanta.
Still, there is reason to believe his price is far too high for an improving position. The cost of Pitts is that of a tight end who has elite potential. It is a pick that has gone awry each of the past two seasons and one to be wary of heading into the year.