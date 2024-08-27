3 Atlanta Falcons who could become fantasy football busts
By Nick Halden
2. Bijan Robinson
Let's be clear here, this is from a fantasy football perspective only and not one based on Bijan's season impacting real wins and losses. The take is very simple on what could make Robinson a fantasy bust this season and that is two names, Tyler Allgeier and Zac Robinson.
Robinson is going to come in looking to get Kirk Cousins in rhythm and hot early. Atlanta's schedule lends itself to a lot of close games in the first six weeks of the season. With this in mind, Robinson's touches are likely to be limited with Robinson wanting to throw the ball and Atlanta often trailing or under pressure.
Tyler Allgeier was often the best back on the field last season despite Robinson's elite speed and ability to make the first guy miss. Tyler isn't going to disappear from this offense and his willingness to fight for every inch no matter the situation is going to force Atlanta to give Allgeier carries.
These two things combined with Robinson currently being a top-five player off the board in nearly every fantasy draft make him a potential bust. The cost of Robinson vs. the potential floor makes this a potential bust of a pick even with Robinson and Atlanta enjoying a successful season.