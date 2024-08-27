3 Atlanta Falcons who could become fantasy football busts
By Nick Halden
3. Kirk Cousins
Depending on the quarterback rules of your league Cousins could be irrelevant already. For those starting multiple quarterbacks or looking for cheap options, Cousins is the wrong decision. While the veteran is going to have a strong year limited mobility and an easy slate to finish the year come playoff time sets you up for failure.
Atlanta's final five games of the season are against some of the worst rosters in the league. It is hard to draw up an easier slate that would allow Atlanta to run the ball and control the clock. When things matter most for your team Atlanta's quarterback is unlikely to be putting up numbers.
Allgeier and Robinson are going to be leaned on while the veteran plays point guard and helps keep the defense off the field. Add in the extremely limited mobility and you're going to be better off looking at Jayden Daniels or Jared Goff who will be going for a similar price.
Cousins could have a strong start to the year but the soft schedule Atlanta has been given to end things limits his value and should push you to look for a higher upside at a similar price.