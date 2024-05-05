3 Atlanta Falcons who could become surprise contributors in 2024
By Nick Halden
2. Rondale Moore
For as much heat as Terry Fontenot has gotten for drafting Michael Penix Jr. he deserves the same amount of praise for getting potential value for Desmond Ridder. Trading Desmond Ridder for Rondale Moore is one of the most underrated moves of the NFL offseason.
This isn't to say that Moore will be a star but rather a player that fits perfectly in this offense. Atlanta added Moore in exchange for a player that the entire league knew they wanted to move. Ridder was a complete mess in his second season and shouldn't have had any reasonable trade value.
Moore is going to be the piece that surprise Atlanta Falcons fans on offense this season. With Mooney, Pitts, and London demanding all of the attention Moore will take advantage. He is exactly the type of receiver that Kirk Cousins thrives with and will have so little pressure on him after a change of scenery.
Expect Moore to fill the role of the third receiver with Mooney and London the obvious primary targets. The receiver has the needed speed to stretch the field and give Cousins chances and surprise big plays with the defense focused on more talented players.